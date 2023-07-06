KOK Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.40 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. KOK has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $110,490.25 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01214736 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $156,597.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

