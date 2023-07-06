Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $35.38 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.38 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00102757 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00048431 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

