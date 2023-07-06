Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

