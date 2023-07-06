Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 2.5%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 2,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 31,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Lara Exploration Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.65.

About Lara Exploration

(Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.