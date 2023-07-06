Legacy CG LLC Increases Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,257 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USTB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

