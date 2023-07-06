Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $465.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $442.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $439.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

