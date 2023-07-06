Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Down 6.8%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.49. 427,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,419,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LICY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.
Li-Cycle Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,814,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,366,000 after buying an additional 691,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Li-Cycle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 164,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Li-Cycle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,362 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Li-Cycle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Li-Cycle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,061,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
