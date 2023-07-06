Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,138,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $133.63 on Friday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

