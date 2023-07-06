LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Large Volume Increase

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,274,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 669,191 shares.The stock last traded at $8.92 and had previously closed at $8.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Pardo sold 50,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $446,711.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,867.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 65,832 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $593,804.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,370,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,442,956.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Pardo sold 50,136 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $446,711.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,867.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,191. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

