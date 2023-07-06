LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.37. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.