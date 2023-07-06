LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
NYSE:LITB opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.37. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.
Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
