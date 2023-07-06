Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.6% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 183.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,194 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.61. The stock had a trading volume of 620,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.81. The company has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

