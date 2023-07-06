Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $153.24 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,694,637 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,654,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00287423 USD and is down -11.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $165.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
