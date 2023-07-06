Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Loews comprises 9.5% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Loews by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Loews by 33.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 99,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.36 per share, with a total value of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,271.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.36 per share, with a total value of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 130,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 84,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,717. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

