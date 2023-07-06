LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

LTC Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

LTC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 205,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,891. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

Featured Articles

