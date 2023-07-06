LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.
LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.
LTC Properties Stock Down 1.3 %
LTC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 205,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,891. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.
