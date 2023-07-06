Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.
Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of MX opened at $10.81 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. Analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
