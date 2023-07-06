Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MX opened at $10.81 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. Analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 967,906 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,839,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,187,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 440,416 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 338,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 242,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Stories

