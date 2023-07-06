Man Group’s (EMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 293 ($3.72) to GBX 297 ($3.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 279 ($3.54).

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EMG traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 222.10 ($2.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,628. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.51. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.95, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

