Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 939,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,789. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

