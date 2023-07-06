Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Marriott International by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,342,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MAR opened at $182.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $184.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Marriott International Company Profile

