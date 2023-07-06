MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $135.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.80.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $115.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $95.96. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -738.70 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MasTec by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

