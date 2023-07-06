Mcashchain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.66 Million (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Mcashchain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Mcashchain token can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Mcashchain has a total market cap of $38.66 million and approximately $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain was first traded on June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.06026077 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

