Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $272.10

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.10 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 499.70 ($6.34). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 490.50 ($6.23), with a volume of 1,748,608 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 620 ($7.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.11) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345 ($4.38).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,041.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 478.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Melrose Industries

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,689 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($39,986.28). In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,689 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($39,986.28). Also, insider Simon Antony Peckham sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £10,500,000 ($13,326,564.28). Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.