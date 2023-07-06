Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,607,166. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.