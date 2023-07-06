Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 123.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,843,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,965,539. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.