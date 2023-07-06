Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,959 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 849,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 96,099 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $344,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 425,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 39,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.