Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Plexus by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.96. 15,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

