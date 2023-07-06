Mendota Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.35. 84,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,936. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

