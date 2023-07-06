Meredith Wealth Planning Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,102,000 after buying an additional 502,479 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

