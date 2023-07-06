Meredith Wealth Planning Sells 36 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meredith Wealth Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 0.3% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Stryker were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.51. 65,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,997. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.79. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

