Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.13. The company had a trading volume of 443,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,394. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $395.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

