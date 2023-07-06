Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ META opened at $294.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $754.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.21 and its 200-day moving average is $203.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $298.12.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on META. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.