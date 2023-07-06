Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $23.43 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $23.43 million and approximately $294,144.83 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002857 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000336 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

