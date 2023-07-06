Metars Genesis Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $105.55 million and $106,731.76 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.68315024 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $103,291.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

