Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Methanex accounts for approximately 2.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Methanex worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Methanex Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.79. 197,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,814. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

