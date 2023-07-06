MetisDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $17.25 or 0.00057265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $77.03 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,108.76 or 0.99965597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.32492759 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,903,783.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

