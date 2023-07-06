MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 7,334 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $781,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,833,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 4,264 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $454,499.76.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $100,174.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,692 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $350,444.64.

On Thursday, May 25th, Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $60,623.68.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,280,000 after buying an additional 282,537 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 28.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $17,231,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $7,549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

