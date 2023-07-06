Model N (NYSE:MODN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Trading Up 0.5 %

MODN stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Model N has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81.

Insider Activity at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,336.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,989 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Model N by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

About Model N

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.