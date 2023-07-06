Moonbeam Reaches Market Capitalization of $167.87 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $167.87 million and $2.32 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,074,650,628 coins and its circulating supply is 670,981,938 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.