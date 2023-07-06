MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $52.26 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.