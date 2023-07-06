MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $45.76 million and approximately $27.84 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,345,372,888 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

