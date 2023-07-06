Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,053,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 2,358,000 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.98.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $605.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in Nano Dimension by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,981,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,406 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,354,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417,412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,122,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 678,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

