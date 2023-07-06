NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Further Reading

