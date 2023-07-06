NatWest Group plc Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NatWest Group plc raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,968 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. American Express comprises 3.5% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.22.

American Express Trading Down 3.5 %

American Express stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.