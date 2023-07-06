NatWest Group plc Sells 787 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NatWest Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $76.24. 1,113,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,376. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

