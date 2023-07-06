Neblio Market Capitalization Achieves $896,570.58 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $896,570.58 and approximately $109,764.95 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,716,214 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.