Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Critical Analysis

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Necessity Retail REIT and UMH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A UMH Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00

Necessity Retail REIT presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.11%. UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Given UMH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Necessity Retail REIT.

Dividends

Profitability

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties pays out -122.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -30.36% -8.77% -3.07% UMH Properties -4.78% -3.04% -0.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and UMH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $446.44 million 2.09 -$82.51 million ($1.25) -5.56 UMH Properties $195.78 million 5.01 -$4.85 million ($0.67) -24.10

UMH Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. UMH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Necessity Retail REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Necessity Retail REIT on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

