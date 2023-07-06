Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $445.90 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $450.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

