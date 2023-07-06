NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 237,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 76,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

