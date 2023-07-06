News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 9,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of News by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in News by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 572,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in News by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in News by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,486,000 after buying an additional 2,984,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 619,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,579. News has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that News will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

