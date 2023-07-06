Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Down 1.9%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

