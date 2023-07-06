NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 69,446 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $68,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

